EUR/USD has spent Monday’s session ebbing lower after losing its grip on the 1.1300 level. Some strategists saw Friday’s big move higher as overly excessive. EUR/USD has spent the majority of Monday’s session gradually ebbing lower, with the pair now trading close to session lows in the 1.1260s, having opened Monday trade above 1.1300. On the day, the pair is now down close to 0.5%. The move lower is in fitting with a broader reversal of last Friday’s big moves seen across asset classes. For FX markets, that means the US dollar has been picking up, with those gains concentrated most heavily against the currencies it lost out to the most on Friday.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO