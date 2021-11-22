ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Up as Dollar Strengthens, but European COVID-19 Concerns Cap Losses By Editorials24.com

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorials24.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, but stabilized after hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks. Concerns over the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases in Europe helped cap some losses for gold, however. were down 0.26% to $1,846.80 by 11:17 PM ET (4:17 AM GMT)....

NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
editorials24.com

Euro zone bond yields drop as COVID variant sows fear By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday as investors reacted to a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa by piling into safe haven assets. The variant was considered by scientists to be the most significant yet found, Britain said on Friday,...
investing.com

Dollar Down, but Caps Losses as Newly Discovered COVID Strain Dampens Sentiment

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia. But losses were minimized as growing concerns about a newly discovered COVID-19 variant dampened investors’ risk appetite. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.07% to 96.685 by 9:57 PM...
kitco.com

New COVID-19 variant sends gold higher

(Kitco News) - The price of gold has pushed higher this morning after it was reported overnight that a new coronavirus variant. B.1.1.529 has been identified in South Africa. The stock markets have a setback too as the Nikkei 225 (-2.53%), ASX (-1.73%), and Shanghai Composite (-0.56%) all dropped heavily overnight.
marketpulse.com

Oil slides on Covid, gold edges up

Oil prices have gapped lower in Asia as the South African variant sparks growth fears, sending a wave of selling through Asian energy markets. Although gas and coal prices are holding steady, oil prices have tumbled. Brent crude has fallen 1.85% to USD 80.70 a barrel, and WTI has tumbled 2.0% lower to USD 76.40 a barrel. Oil is likely to find sellers on any intraday rally today and is in danger of extending losses once Europe and North American markets resume.
NBC Connecticut

European Officials Voice Concern Over ‘Alarming' New Covid Variant

A handful of nations, notably South Africa and Botswana have identified cases of a new variant, known as B.1.1.529. Based on the genetic information, we are quite concerned about it, Pasi Penttinen from the ECDC said about the new variant. A top EU official said that news of a new...
investing.com

Dollar Down, But Fed Minute’s Hawkish Tone Caps Losses

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, but trading near a five-year high against the yen. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone in the minutes from its latest meeting contrasted with the dovish approach taken by its Japanese counterpart. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
CNBC

European close slightly higher despite Covid concerns; Telecom Italia up 16%

LONDON — European stocks eked out small gains on Wednesday as traders digested a fresh batch of economic data and monitored the region's latest Covid surge. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.1% after choppy trading earlier in the session. Telecoms shares rose 1.2% to lead the gains while autos stocks sank 1.5%.
actionforex.com

Dollar Shines again as Gold and Lira Prints Losses

The Fed nomination decision caused some tremors in the financial markets on Monday. In the decision’s wake, futures markets have firmed up expectations for a rate hike in June, which had previously been biased towards July. Governor Brainard has been selected to replace Clarida as Vice Chair at the end of January next year.
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed for Second Term

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but remained near its lowest level in more than two weeks. Bets on quicker-than-expected interest rate hikes increased after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. Gold futures edged up 0.11% to...
financemagnates.com

Dollar strengthens in a scenario of risk aversion

Driven by inflation expectation and risk aversion sentiments, the Dollar gains momentum. . Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance Magnates. Source : https://capex.com/en/overview/dollar-strengthens-in-a-scenario-of-risk-aversion?pid=42987&utm_source=Finance_Magnates&utm_medium=Blog&utm_campaign=Article&utm_content=Market_Analysis.
