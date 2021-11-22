ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time to purge the name ‘Sackler’ from the arts?

By Claire Allfree
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, Yale University in Connecticut changed the name of Calhoun College, one of its 12 student residential colleges, to that of Grace Murray Hooper. Hooper was a pioneering computer scientist and one of Yale's most distinguished graduates; John Calhoun, a former US vice president, was a white supremacist and an...

uky.edu

UK's Everett McCorvey Named Chair of Kentucky Arts Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 22, 2021) — Gov. Andy Beshear named Everett McCorvey, D.M.A., professor of voice in the University of Kentucky School of Music and director of UK Opera Theatre, the new chair of the Kentucky Arts Council at his Team Kentucky news conference Nov. 18. McCorvey is the first person of color named chair of the council.
FRANKFORT, KY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
State
Connecticut State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Don’t let the inspiring story of Josephine Baker story erase France’s pervasive racism

Josephine Baker, one of the most fascinating figures of French 20th-century history, is finally being interred at the Panthéon, after an announcement by President Emmanuel Macron in August. She is the first woman of color and first artist to be interred at the mausoleum, which houses the remains of the most distinguished French citizens. There is no doubt she deserves the honor — but France should not use this moment to congratulate itself on its treatment of people of color.
SOCIETY
Person
Nan Goldin
Axios

Josephine Baker's encore

Josephine Baker, the late American-born singer and entertainer who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, will receive one of France's highest civilian honors on Nov. 30 as the first Black woman to be buried in Paris' Pantheon. Why it matters: Activists are using her reinterment to raise...
ENTERTAINMENT
accesswdun.com

In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

PARIS (AP) — France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Josephine Baker: a timely addition to the Panthéon

Above the portico columns of the Panthéon in Paris, which was completed the year after the storming of the Bastille, a solemn inscription reads, “To Great Men From a Grateful Nation”. Well over 200 years later, the famous mausoleum remains overwhelmingly the resting place of male heroes of the French nation, from Jean-Jacques Rousseau to Jean Moulin. But on Tuesday they will be joined by a black female dancer, singer and civil rights activist from Missouri, who spent her life breaking down barriers of exclusion.
SOCIETY
#Lawsuits#Arts Education#The Arts#Yale University#Calhoun College#The New Yorker#Beverly Sackler Institute#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin
upenn.edu

Art from Mexico

Yarn paintings by the Huichol people, an indigenous group in Northwest Mexico, are a riot of bright colors, the swirls of spun thread creating figures and shapes that tell stories and histories. Nearly 200 Penn students in intermediate Spanish classes have had the chance to learn about these works and discuss interpretations in Spanish during visits to the Penn Museum this semester.
MEXICO, PA
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Time for a rebrand

I use the term "Moderate Republican" in the cartoon because it is the simplest and most widely recognized term for folks like Michigan Representatives Peter Meijer and Fred Upton. But in truth, it's archaic at best. It really has nothing to do with "moderate." In what other universe would somebody...
ENTERTAINMENT
thezebra.org

Alexandria Named Second Biggest Art-Buying City in US by Artfinder

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Artfinder is the largest online marketplace for art in the world. It sells the work of 6,000 artists from 96 countries. Yesterday the company released a list of the top art-buying cities in the U.S. It appears that Alexandria residents love their art, because our city came in second place, behind Savannah, Georgia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Square News

From the fringes to the spotlight: The art of NYC drag

Drag queens were some of Andy Warhol’s favorite muses. According to him, drag queens used to be “on the fringes” of heteronormative American society, but when the sexual liberation movement gained traction in 1968, more people started to appreciate the eclectic world of drag performance. In 1990, “Paris is Burning” documented the inclusion of transgender people and people of color in 1980s New York City drag ball culture and received critical acclaim. Today, drag is even more mainstream thanks to the worldwide success of drag performers and trailblazing shows such as “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Frieze Names Christine Messineo Director of Its Two U.S. Art Fairs

The art world’s latest guessing game has been speculation on two important open positions: who will serve as the next U.S. directors for the country’s biggest art fairs, Art Basel and Frieze? Today one of those questions was answered: the organizers of Frieze’s art fairs have named Christine Messineo as the director of its two annual U.S. events, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York. Messineo begins in her post on November 29, two months ahead of Frieze L.A., which will open in Beverly Hills in February. “We are looking forward to a robust and energetic Los Angeles fair,” said Messineo,...
VISUAL ART
AFP

'Shape shifting' US painter Mark Bradford explores racial tensions in Portugal show

In his first major show in Europe in nearly five years, US painter Mark Bradford says he has turned to the mediaeval period to explore contemporary conflicts and social tensions, particularly the racial unrest that has repeatedly erupted throughout America's history and now the current global health crisis. The exhibition, entitled "Agora" at the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto in the north of Portugal, entails a series of new paintings, tapestries and works on paper inspired by the Dutch mediaeval tapestry, "The Hunt of the Unicorn", dating from around 1500. Agora means not only "now" in Portuguese, but it was also the name for a space for public debate in Ancient Greece. "What struck me was it basically was about carnage, and it was about something being hunted," the 60-year-old black artist told AFP at the show's opening.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

Geoffrey Johnson Dies: Tony Award-Winning Casting Director For ‘Cats’ And ‘Les Miserables’ Was 91

Geoffrey Johnson, whose Johnson-Liff Casting was behind the roles for Cats, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s three longest-running shows, died Friday, Nov. 26. He was 91 and passed from respiratory failure at Henry J. Carter Hospital in New York. Johnson’s log career saw him appear on Broadway as an actor. He also worked with David Merrick as a stage manager and casting director and served as Noël Coward’s US representative. Born in New York City on June 23, 1930, and raised in Larchmont NY, he received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. From there, he worked...
CELEBRITIES

