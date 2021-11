A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO