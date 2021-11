When Tanya Dempsey received an unexpected inheritance after the death of her uncle, she was astonished. His £1.1m estate included a three-bedroom house on Hayling Island, Hampshire, which Ms Dempsey chose to keep. In July last year she and her husband moved back from Zambia into the house to be closer to her mother, who lives nearby. The house was valued last year at £260,000 and she also inherited £118,000 in cash. She is using £76,000 of this to renovate the property, leaving £42,000.

TRAVEL ・ 17 HOURS AGO