CAPE CARTERET — Two long-awaited new businesses are under construction in Cape Carteret, one nearing completion and the other just underway. Starbucks, which will offer coffee and food, is the closest to completion. The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners approved the plan for the shop in December 2020 as the site of the former PNC Bank. The site is an outparcel in the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center off Highway 24, across the street from the town hall and police department. The bank building was demolished in early April and new construction began shortly thereafter.

CAPE CARTERET, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO