Haverhill Chamber Dodgeball Tournament Dec. 1 Supports YMCA Giving Tree

Following on the success of last year’s “Holiday Doors of Haverhill” celebration, The Haverhill Garden Club is seeking contenders for its second annual contest. Homeowners or businesses are invited to email photographs of their decorated doors to [email protected], where they will then be shared by the Garden Club on Facebook. There is no fee for those who want to share images “just for fun,” but there is a $10 fee for those who wish to be judged “Best Residential” or “Best Business” decorated door.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO