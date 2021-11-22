Orchid Show Watercolor Workshop - November

Ages 13-18 Are you into creative writing? Join a supportive writing group where you can share tips, ask for critique, and connect with other writers. All experience levels welcome. No matter what your subject matter or goals, these workshops will help you develop your craft and make connections. Writer's Workshop meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Study Room 3. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, we ask that everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask to our in-person programming events.

CHILLICOTHE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO