Jazz at the Cabaret - Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble

The holidays aren’t just a collection of traditions and rituals—they are also the collective experiences, memories, and ways in which individuals engage with the season across the decades. It should come as no surprise, then, that the sounds tagged as “holiday music” would reflect that diversity. And while there are albums in this year’s holiday jazz list that land in conventional territory, there are many more that challenge our own ideas of what the holidays mean—and the expectation of how they materialize in sonic form.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO