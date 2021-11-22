Jazz at the Cabaret - Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the City’s inaugural Jazz Fest, featuring a dynamic lineup of music icons. The star-studded festival kicks off at The Great Lawn along the beach for an evening concert with ten-time Grammy® Award-winner Arturo Sandoval on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8 pm. Day two is an immersive musical extravaganza at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. During the afternoon, the center’s ArtsPlaza will be filled with the sounds of legendary artists including Sammy Figueroa, Bryan Lynch, Magela Herrera, Ashley Pezzotti, in addition to emerging and student artists under the direction of Grammy Award-winning professor Dr. Ed Calle. In the evening, Grammy® and Tony® Award-winner, singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, takes the stage inside the center’s theater. Jazz Fest Pompano Beach is a partnership with KCC Productions, a well-known concert and festival production company.
