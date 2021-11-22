ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Videocast: Single Digit Wind Chills Monday Morning

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold air combined with breezy winds drops wind chill...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Cold Temps Continue Monday With Wind Chill in the 30s

It’s the holiday season and a hoop-de-do weather system is moving out this morning. This one was “the one that got away” – lots of potential (and angst) but nothing to show of it overnight into this morning. We’re turning the page, but all we see is cold air in...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Cold Temps Continue Monday With Wind Chill in the 30s

It’s the holiday season and a hoop-de-do weather system is moving out this morning. This one was “the one that got away” – lots of potential (and angst) but nothing to show of it overnight into this morning. We’re turning the page, but all we see is cold air in...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: The Wind & It’s Chill

Wind chill factors this morning made it even more difficult to get out the door to work or school on a Monday morning. Lows dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s, but the biting north wind made it feel like the 20s and 30s for many of us. So what is the wind chill?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy