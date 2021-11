Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (back) is dealing with a nerve issue that could jeopardize his season, reports Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Porter has been out since November 6 and Singer says the injury may require back surgery. The Nuggets reportedly intend to give Porter one more week to make significant progress before electing for what would be the third back procedure in the 23-year-old's career. Porter missed the last eight games and he has played in just nine games this season. Jeff Green will likely draw another start on Tuesday when the Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO