For more than three quarters, a short-handed Bears defense was doing the job you’re supposed to do against Tyler Huntley. And then, it all came apart. “It’s sickening,” Bears linebacker Robert Quinn said after the Ravens drove 72 yards on five plays in the final 1:33 for a touchdown that beat the Bears 16-13 Sunday at Soldier Field. “It’s a punch to the gut. We had the lead. The Ravens had the ball. It was on our defense to close it out and we didn’t do it. Yeah, it’s a gut punch.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO