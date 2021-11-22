Unisen marks a milestone in renovations

Thanks to a multimillion dollar renovation, the spectacular common area of Unisen's Tampa Life Plan Village. [ Unisen ]

Known as University Village, the independent living community was in need of renovations. So Tampa Life Plan Village, the new manager, launched a wall-to-wall $25 million overhaul immediately. The work has progressed steadily, and with the makeover’s first major phase now complete, a Grand Re-Opening celebration is planned for Dec. 11.

A legacy of independence.

For more than 30 years, Unisen – and its predecessor, University Village – has been a leading senior living provider for Tampa-area older adults. Residents actively define the community’s unique lifestyle, creating resident-directed programs and articulating needs to which the community’s services and amenities can adapt.

An on-campus lifestyle coordinator aids the ongoing resident empowerment efforts, and a partnership with the University of South Florida contributes additional lifestyle-enriching resources. When Tampa Life Plan Village became the new manager of Unisen, they discovered a community where residents and staff were eager for renovations and upgrades but determined to preserve its legacy as a premier choice for distinctly independent seniors. Their vision was a spot-on match for the new manager’s plans.

The new day dawning.

Tampa Life Plan Village is a not-for-profit management organization that specializes in health care, housing, and support services for Tampa seniors. The organization brought their experience and knowledge to Unisen in designing and launching the multiphase expansion:

• Common areas in the community – the gathering spots, activity spaces and dining rooms – would be remodeled in down-to-the-studs makeovers.

• Villas and apartments would also be thoroughly renovated.

• The exterior would be upgraded, and the landscaping overhauled. Completion of these improvements will be celebrated in Unisen’s Grand Re-Opening on Dec. 11.

The second phase, already underway, will see all the remaining apartments remodeled and an assisted living wing added. With this new assisted living service level, Unisen can expand its appeal to more area seniors, providing them a residential choice that includes individualized assistance with the tasks of daily living within the well-known, independent Unisen lifestyle.

The Grand Re-Opening.

The celebration set for Dec. 11 will provide the opportunity to see all the renovations completed to date. Holiday themed, the event will feature live music from Dillingham String Quartet, Vitali Trio and Harpist Judy Raab. As the renovations continue, Unisen expects their notably low entrance fees to rise modestly in January 2022, keeping the community at the forefront of senior living choices.

Those interested in moving to the community can make a deposit before Dec. 31, 2021, and lock in the current, lower rates. For details about the Grand Re-Opening or moving to Unisen, visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org/TBT or call (813) 946-9677. Unisen Senior Living is an independent and assisted living community located at 12401 N. 22nd Street in Tampa.

The grand makeover began at Unisen Senior Living as soon as the new management company took the helm in 2020. Visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org for more information.