ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Unisen marks a milestone in renovations

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZPkT_0d3bviDg00
Thanks to a multimillion dollar renovation, the spectacular common area of Unisen's Tampa Life Plan Village. [ Unisen ]

Known as University Village, the independent living community was in need of renovations. So Tampa Life Plan Village, the new manager, launched a wall-to-wall $25 million overhaul immediately. The work has progressed steadily, and with the makeover’s first major phase now complete, a Grand Re-Opening celebration is planned for Dec. 11.

A legacy of independence.

For more than 30 years, Unisen – and its predecessor, University Village – has been a leading senior living provider for Tampa-area older adults. Residents actively define the community’s unique lifestyle, creating resident-directed programs and articulating needs to which the community’s services and amenities can adapt.

An on-campus lifestyle coordinator aids the ongoing resident empowerment efforts, and a partnership with the University of South Florida contributes additional lifestyle-enriching resources. When Tampa Life Plan Village became the new manager of Unisen, they discovered a community where residents and staff were eager for renovations and upgrades but determined to preserve its legacy as a premier choice for distinctly independent seniors. Their vision was a spot-on match for the new manager’s plans.

The new day dawning.

Tampa Life Plan Village is a not-for-profit management organization that specializes in health care, housing, and support services for Tampa seniors. The organization brought their experience and knowledge to Unisen in designing and launching the multiphase expansion:

• Common areas in the community – the gathering spots, activity spaces and dining rooms – would be remodeled in down-to-the-studs makeovers.

• Villas and apartments would also be thoroughly renovated.

• The exterior would be upgraded, and the landscaping overhauled. Completion of these improvements will be celebrated in Unisen’s Grand Re-Opening on Dec. 11.

The second phase, already underway, will see all the remaining apartments remodeled and an assisted living wing added. With this new assisted living service level, Unisen can expand its appeal to more area seniors, providing them a residential choice that includes individualized assistance with the tasks of daily living within the well-known, independent Unisen lifestyle.

The Grand Re-Opening.

The celebration set for Dec. 11 will provide the opportunity to see all the renovations completed to date. Holiday themed, the event will feature live music from Dillingham String Quartet, Vitali Trio and Harpist Judy Raab. As the renovations continue, Unisen expects their notably low entrance fees to rise modestly in January 2022, keeping the community at the forefront of senior living choices.

Those interested in moving to the community can make a deposit before Dec. 31, 2021, and lock in the current, lower rates. For details about the Grand Re-Opening or moving to Unisen, visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org/TBT or call (813) 946-9677. Unisen Senior Living is an independent and assisted living community located at 12401 N. 22nd Street in Tampa.

The grand makeover began at Unisen Senior Living as soon as the new management company took the helm in 2020. Visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

On book banning in Pinellas schools, there are two sides to ‘parental rights’ | Letters

Pinellas school district orders removal of ‘Gender Queer’ book | Nov. 19. In a time when Florida politicians are touting “parental rights,” an ironic situation has developed in Pinellas County. The Pinellas public school administration removed the graphic novel Gender Queer from collections at Dunedin and Lakewood high schools, preventing all students’ access to the book, no matter what their parents might say. Reason? The Teaching and Learning Services Committee deemed the book “not to be age-appropriate for all high school students.” Pinellas policy allows parents to remove their child’s access to a specific book; this decision removes this book from all students. Deciding “appropriateness” based on the lowest common denominator (least mature in age or development) denies access also to those not in that group. A 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizes the difference between classroom curriculum and optional library materials, saying schools may not decide what students may read on their own. Parents may. The school (or its board) may not do so based on personal opinion. If you, as parents, want to restrict your child’s reading, do so. But do not restrict what my child may read. Pinellas has a review policy, and it did not follow its own policy. The decision needs to be reversed.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater’s new manager starts fast, aims to ‘get a lot of things done’

CLEARWATER — City Manager Jon Jennings has been on the job less than three weeks, but he’s already moving on some priorities. Jennings said he intends to create two new positions to strengthen the city’s environmental efforts: an “innovation and energy manager” to track and reduce energy use in municipal buildings and an additional position to support the sustainability coordinator hired in 2019.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Tampa Santa Fest and Holiday Tree Lighting: A parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday beginning at Morgan and Madison streets. It travels west on Madison to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. After the parade, head to Curtis Hixon Park for Santa Fest (3:30-5:30 p.m.), where Santa and Mayor Jane Castor light the holiday tree (5:30-6:25 p.m.). A screening of the 2018 version of The Grinch follows (roughly 6:30 p.m.). Free. 1:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-221-3686.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Assisted Living#New Day#Tampa Life Plan Village#University Village
Tampa Bay Times

Times to hand pension fund over to federal agency

Facing a funding gap of about $100 million, the Tampa Bay Times is turning its employee pension fund over to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., a federal agency that insures the benefits of retirees from companies that are struggling to make their required contributions. Letters announcing the change were mailed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Tampa Bay Times

We care about ourselves more than our communities | Letters

A bad judgment and a “big lie” | Letter, Nov. 21. I too am concerned about the apparent lack of critical thinking and judgment displayed by the American people on political matters. I, too, hoped that education could provide a remedy. I investigated what is taught in colleges. It turns out almost every major, not just philosophy, teaches it. I checked out high school offerings and found surprisingly good coverage. I even found it being taught in eighth grade. I concluded exposure to how to make decisions is not the problem and that education will not help — at least, it will not help Americans work together. We need to work on why, not how, to make decisions. We “fail” because we choose to support not what is right for the country but what is right for ourselves. The problem isn’t that we are ignorant. The problem is we are self-interested, not community-interested.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Examine where you get your news | Letters

For years I have watched the news on several channels. Perhaps six months ago I decided to expand those sources of news to channels that presented the news from a different view. It took a short amount of time for me to realize the channels I was watching, from either view, were not really news sources. What they are, are editorials presenting the news with bias and a desire to scare you into continuing to watch. Most likely this is done to increase ratings and correspondingly revenue. What I was getting was not really the news. I am so thankful for the newspaper. Is there bias in the Tampa Bay Times? Yes, of course, there is. It’s called the editorial section. I have found the remainder of the newspaper presenting facts. We all should step back and examine our source for the news. If it is MSNBC, CNN, Fox, Newmax or OAN, we are not getting the news. We are almost exclusively receiving either the far right or far left view. Is that what you really want to make the basis of your informed decisions?
Tampa Bay Times

Handwashing is a socialist plot, I say | Letters

Now that Gov. DeSantis has prohibited employers from imposing vaccine mandates, he must target the next logical mandate: hand washing. Every time I visit a restroom in a restaurant I see that tyrannical poster screaming, “EMPLOYEES MUST WASH HANDS BEFORE RETURNING TO WORK.” How dare an employer mandate hand washing? It should be an employee’s choice, not a requirement that they prevent the spread of germs and disease. I am so incensed at this mandate that I will no longer dine at any establishment in which the employees practice good hygiene. My natural immunity should be strong enough to fight off any germs I ingest when I eat food handled by employees who have no regard for the health of others. Sic semper sick!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

How to talk money with your parents this holiday

Holiday gatherings may present an opportunity to talk to your parents about important money issues, such as estate planning or long-term care. The need to discuss this stuff may feel particularly acute if you don’t see your folks often or these are the first holidays you’ll be together since the pandemic started.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Times

At UF, we are working together to provide Florida teachers and students with computer science skills | Column

In a world driven by technological innovation, we should be teaching all young learners computer skills from the earliest grades. In fact, Florida HB 495, enacted in 2018, requires all middle and high schools to provide computer science courses. It would seem, then, that all Florida students would have the same opportunity to learn computer science. But many school districts struggle to offer computer science education, especially rural districts and those serving less-affluent students.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Seminole Tribe again seeks a stay in Florida sports betting case

The Seminole Tribe has asked a Washington D.C.-based appeals court for a stay of a ruling that rejected a gambling deal allowing sports betting in Florida. Attorneys for the tribe filed the emergency motion Thursday at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the gambling deal between the state and the tribe violated federal law. Friedrich subsequently refused to stay her ruling as the tribe pursued an appeal.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy