Carmakers recognize well-respected engineering companies and have hired them to produce performance versions of their cars. Dinan makes high-performance BMWs, and Shelby did the same for the Ford Mustang. One engineering company stands out above the rest and is synonymous with high-performance engines, and that is Cosworth. When faced with a professionally-tuned sports car and someone wants to know what company made the engine, the answer inevitably comes back as “Cosworth”. Its prowess isn’t limited to any one car company either. Cosworth has dabbled in executive sedans, sports cars and was one of the most prominent engine manufacturers in Formula 1. Here are some of the coolest road cars to ever come out of Cosworth.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO