LAS VEGAS — Shawn Porter stunned the boxing world when he announced his retirement following his stoppage loss to Terence Crawford. “I’m prepared to retire. I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight, win, lose or draw,” Porter said at the post-fight news conference following his heartbreaking loss. But he revealed that the end was inevitable. “Even if it was a draw they were telling us the date we would have to do it again. I was not going to do it again. I’m announcing my retirement right now.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO