DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls over Knicks, 109-103

By JOHN JACKSON - Associated Press
The Eagle-Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls rallied in the fourth quarter for a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Chicago won its...

