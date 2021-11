Pacific Northwestern Blues - Back on Nov. 10, the Caps departed the District for Detroit to start a rather wicked stretch in which they would play seven games in seven cities in a span of 11 nights. Already missing several key players at that early stage of the season, they would start an untested rookie goaltender making his NHL debut against the Red Wings the following night in the Motor City, and they would go on to lose a couple more players to varying ailments along the way of that 11-day grind, which came to a merciful end in Seattle on Sunday night.

