No. 20 Maryland opened the season with three wins over five days. The Terrapins can push it to 4-0 when they host George Mason on Wednesday in College Park, Md. Maryland has notched victories over Quinnipiac, George Washington and Vermont so far, though it trailed at halftime in the latter two games before mounting comebacks. Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell scored 22 points apiece Saturday to bring the Terrapins back from an early nine-point deficit and beat Vermont, 68-57.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO