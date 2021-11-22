ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Mourns The Death Of 17-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Point Breeze

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZb6v_0d3btgNo00

By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old tonight after police say she was shot in the face by her boyfriend.

Aliah Johnson was a junior at Gateway High School and her friends say she was a very loving, caring, and helpful person.

They said they’ll remember her laugh most of all.

Monday will be a difficult day at Gateway for all who knew her.

According to the criminal complaint, 17-year-old Johnson was at her boyfriend’s house on Linden Avenue in Point Breeze on Saturday night.

Her boyfriend, 16-year-old Emeka Moye-King, and she were upstairs watching TV when Moye-King gave Johnson his Glock-30 handgun to look at before leaving the use the bathroom, as he’s done before, he told police.

When he came back, he took the gun from her with his finger on the trigger and put it on the dresser.

That’s when it went off, fatally shooting Johnson.

Moye-King’s mother said she could hear the two laughing and joking around, and then heard a loud bang.

He then came running downstairs yelling he had just shot Johnson.

Moye-King is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Comments / 15

Leo Montgomery
7d ago

what kind of human being allows a 16 year old to posess a firearm? the girlfriend is at fault also because she didn't tell the boyfriend parents or her parents that he had a firearm , u know the ole saying what's done in the dark comes too light .

Reply(2)
6
Leo Montgomery
7d ago

it's called tough 😂 love mom n I raised him but he followed his so called friends I asked him how many came to visit ? he say none , I say how many put money on his books ? he say none I say well action speaks louder than words

Reply
4
Leo Montgomery
7d ago

lock the boyfriend up for life that'll send message if another do this they know what's gonna happen to them

Reply(6)
4
 

CBS Pittsburgh

