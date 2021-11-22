‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Previews ‘Very Emotional Episode

‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Rain Brown says the ‘signs’ she gets from late father Billy ‘are too strange to be a coincidence!’. Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown, 18, still communicates with her late father Billy Brown — nearly one year after the former family patriarch died at age 69! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the youngest daughter of Billy, 69, and Ami Brown, 58, said that her father gives her “signs” that he is still with her! “He absolutely gives me signs from beyond. 100 percent. Some of these signs are so blatantly obvious and theses signs happen to all of us almost every day,” Rain said. “It makes me feel better knowing that he is always with me. It is very comforting.”

