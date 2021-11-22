ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Survivor’: Evvie Jagoda Opens Up About Moments You Didn’t Get to See

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever wondered what’s going down on Survivor beyond the cameras, then listen up as contestant Evvie Jagoda speaks out. Jagoda talked about it with Screenrant. She was part of the Yase tribe on the CBS reality show. Jagoda reportedly was a fan favorite and many thought she’d make...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Evvie Jagoda reveals what tore Yase apart on Survivor

Evvie Jagoda wanted to ride an all-women's alliance all the way to the end of Survivor 41, but in the end it was her inability to keep her former Yase tribemates together that ultimately did her in. After the merge tribe was divided into two groups, Evvie found herself in...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor 41’: Evvie Jagoda Revealed Why Her Trio With Xander and Tiffany Imploded

Everyone knows that “Survivor” means alliances. It’s something the show established well in its first season when Richard notoriously orchestrated a dominant allegiance between a few of the members. Since its installment, the cast have been working behind the scenes to create lines of trust with their fellow cast mates. This notably includes Evvie Jagoda. She attempted to create a trio with Yase members Xander and Tiffany in the show’s latest season.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘Survivor 41’ Contestant Evvie Jagoda Really Wanted an All-Female Alliance

Strategy is important in any game, but especially in the hit “Survivor” series where contestants are competing for one fat stack. One of the simplest strategies that exists is obviously the idea of forming alliances. However, keeping loyalty on a show like “Survivor” is really freaking tough because as the season dwindles down, the stakes just keep getting higher.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor 41’: Shantel Smith Opens Up About Being Called ‘Bossy’ on the Show

Following her departure from Survivor 41, contestant Shantel Smith opened up about her “bossy” behavior while on the competitive series. While chatting with Parade, the Survivor 41 contestant stated she knew she was definitely being a boss on the beach. “I’m never gonna say I wasn’t a boss. I don’t know if I was bossy. But I was definitely the one strategizing.”
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yase#Cbs#Ph D#Tribal Council
bravotv.com

Kim and Kroy Biermann Just Shared a Major Update on Their Marriage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has just hit a major new milestone with her husband, Kroy. The Don’t Be Tardy couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking the milestone occasion with “the best little getaway,” as she captured in a series of photos on Instagram. On November 18, Kim took to Instagram...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Lisa Rinna steps out after husband Harry Hamlin, boss Andy Cohen pay tribute to her mom, Lois

Lisa Rinna is celebrating the life of her mom, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, who died this week at 93 years old after suffering a stroke. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 58, has been flooding her social media with tributes to her late mom. "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel," she wrote Monday alongside a photo of her mom when she was younger.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
TENNIS
Best Life

See What Erin From "The Waltons" Looks Like Now at 60

Throughout the 1970s, The Waltons was one of the most popular TV shows on the air. The series follows the Walton family as they live on their Virginia farm from the Great Depression up to World War II. It features an ensemble cast playing the many members of the family, and they've all gone different ways in their lives and careers since the show ended in 1981. Today, we're checking in on Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who played the second oldest daughter of the Walton family, Erin.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Lindsay Lohan's Netflix film: Everyone is saying the same thing

Lindsay Lohan is officially back to acting, and fans couldn't be happier about it. The actor is starring as the lead in Netflix's new Christmas film, an "upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet." While we don't know very much about the project itself, the streaming service have given us an...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

309K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy