ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — It will be an old Missouri Valley Conference reunion at the Paradise Jam Monday night, just not in the championship game. SIU and Creighton will battle for third place in the eight-team field after the Bluejays lost to Colorado State and the Salukis were upset by Northeastern 59-47 in the nightcap Sunday night. Two of the most prominent rivals in the Valley in the mid-to-late 2000s haven't met since 2013, but will square off at 4:45 p.m. Central. Creighton left the league after 56 years to join the Big East Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO