NFL

Steelers DT Cam Heyward avoids ejection after punch

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been beaten up by the Los Angeles Chargers all game long. You can see the frustration in the Steelers players as they cannot find any answers for slowing down the Chargers offense. That frustration came to a head for defensive tackle Cam Heyward midway through the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has gashed the Steelers on the ground all night and I think Heyward had just had enough. In a move the officials missed, Heyward throws a punch and connects with Herbert after tackling the quarterback after a long run. This is a play that really should have gotten Heyward ejected and will at minimum cost Heyward some money after the NFL reviews it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

