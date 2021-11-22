ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Brady Bunch’ Creator Sherwood Schwartz’s Daughter Called Ann B. Davis ‘So Supportive and Warm’

By Joe Rutland
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of The Brady Bunch know how much Ann B. Davis’ portrayal of Alice meant to the show. Its creator’s daughter was impressed, too. So says Hope Juber, whose father was Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, too. Juber offers her thoughts about Davis in an...

