ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Caleb Castille Shares Hysterical Photo Ahead of New Episode

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight, Caleb Castille shared a great photo from the set of the new episode. It involves a bus and a big explosion. Despite the chaos in the background of the photo, Castille is all smiles. His photo on Instagram got fans excited right...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Will Character’s Death Impact Deeks and Kensi’s Plans for a Family?

A continuing storyline through these past few NCIS: Los Angeles episodes is whether beloved couple Kensi and Deeks will start a family. But after Sunday’s episode, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) may not want kids. And it would be for purely unselfish reasons. That’s because he saw a real reason why a couple of NCIS agents may not want to raise children. What happens if one of them died?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith Takes In an ‘Unreasonable Amount of Beauty’ in New Photo

Renee Felice Smith, now that she’s no longer on NCIS: Los Angeles, has much more free time for the first time in years. So, go figure, she’s doing a lot of traveling. Smith is using her Instagram account to document all her get-aways. And this weekend, she’s can’t say enough about Zion National Park. It’s almost as if she’s still the chatty Nell Jones, the intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. She snapped a shot of the Utah park and captioned it “unreasonable amount of beauty out here, kids.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hysterical#Ncis#War Crimes#Calebcastille#Sundown#Ll Cool J#La
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Sarah Shares Touching Beach Pic Snapped by Daniela Ruah

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” team is also one big, happy family off the screen as well. As it turns out, Daniela Ruah is married to Eric Christian Olsen’s brother, David Olsen. He is also a stunt double for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” This means that while Ruah and Olsen are married on the show, they are still family outside of the “NCIS” universe as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's family

LL Cool J has been keeping NCIS: Los Angeles fans entertained as the beloved Sam Hanna for over a decade. But away from the show, he can be found at home in LA with his wife and two youngest daughters. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…. WATCH:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Share Heartwarming Tribute To LL Cool J for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

On Oct. 30, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his co-stars on “NCIS: Los Angeles” made a sweet tribute video to his achievement. “There’s so much I could say about you as a man, as an artist,” Caleb Castille, who plays Devin Rountree, started. Chris O’Donnell called him “the Mount Rushmore for hip hop.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What is Chris O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

With a solid movie career and starring role on NCIS: Los Angeles, what is actor Chris O’Donnell’s net worth right now?. We will visit Celebrity Net Worth and get a number. The actor’s net worth is $25 million. For instance, O’Donnell also gets $350,000 per episode of the CBS drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Promises Tonight’s Return Episode Will Be a ‘Nail-Biter’

NCIS: Los Angeles is teasing a tense affair for its Sunday night offering. From the clues the show is dropping, we know that Rountree is stuck on a hijacked bus. And Sam is doing the negotiations. CBS offered this NCIS: Los Angeles plot summary for the episode called Sundown. “Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14? Has the CBS Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Meet the Actor Who Plays Gary DeMayo

“NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces the character Gary DeMayo, played by Charles Malik Whitfield. Get to know the newest addition to the cast. Last night’s episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces a new actor to the cast. Charles Malik Whitfield plays Gary DeMayo, the man who holds bus riders hostage in episode six of Season 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Kensi and Deeks Make Important Step to Parenthood

Most of Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode involved a grieving father willing to do anything to clear his daughter’s name. But there was a parenting theme touching other story lines. The NCIS: Los Angeles episode opened with a very anxious Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and chill husband Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) checking out potential parents going into a class about adoption tips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

309K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy