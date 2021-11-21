ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers comeback comes up just short vs the Chargers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road was going to be tough for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Doing it with a long list of players out was going to make it even harder. Pittsburgh mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter but completely collapsed on their final offensive drive to lose a shootout 41-37.

The Steelers put up almost no fight at all for three quarters and looked like they were going to get blown out. Injuries and losses on both sides of the football hamstrung both teams but hit Pittsburgh much harder. The Chargers were able to move the ball at will and headed into the fourth quarter with a 27-10 lead.

But thanks to a huge blocked punt along with an interception the Steelers scored 27 points in the fourth to actually take the lead late. However, the defense couldn’t get a stop and even though the Steelers got the ball back with just over two minutes to play, couldn’t capitalize. Two sacks on two plays sealed the loss.

The Steelers fall to 5-4-1 and out of the playoff picture but there’s no time to worry about that. Pittsburgh now has to regroup and get ready to travel to Cincinnati this week for the first of back-to-back AFC North games.

