Russell, KY

‘Hometown Christmas’ in Russell

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 8 days ago

Revitalize Russell will conduct a Christmas event next week.

“Hometown Christmas” is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, in downtown Russell.

The community event will feature food trucks, live music, local shopping, a live nativity scene, a Christmas parade, Christmas tree lighting and more.

Food trucks and live music will begin at 5 p.m.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. People are invited to bring their chairs and line the streets to enjoy festive cars, trucks and floats. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place immediately after the parade. The tree will be on Ferry Street next to Elisabeth & Co. Floral Studio.

Ashland, KY
