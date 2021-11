I don’t need to tell you how quick the Tesla Model S Plaid is. Despite all the controversies surrounding the claim that it can accelerate from 0-60mph in less than two seconds, the flagship Tesla is the fastest accelerating production car currently. And the fact that it has a verified quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds is mighty impressive, especially given the fact that the Model S Plaid weighs 4,766 pounds. But it turns out a few basic modifications, including taking out the passenger seats, can make the Model S Plaid an 8-second car on the dragstrip. Racecar driver Christine Dodworth recorded a jaw-dropping 8.994 seconds quarter-mile run at the Maryland International Raceway during the Hot Rod Magazine Dragweek.

