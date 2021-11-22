ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Four touchdowns in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards and also caught six of his seven targets for 65 yards to go along with...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
audacy.com

The Latest: Ekeler gives Chargers lead on milestone TD catch

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST):. Austin Ekeler gave the Los Angeles Chargers their first lead and accomplished a milestone of his own against the Minnesota Vikings. Ekeler caught a 2-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert on the opening drive of the second half to...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler makes history against Vikings

Amidst the back-and-forth play between the Chargers and Vikings inside Sofi Stadium, running back Austin Ekeler made himself a little bit of history. After catching a short touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to begin the second half, Ekeler became the youngest running back in the common draft era to reach 20 receiving touchdowns in his career. That short score was his third through the air this season, adding to his season total of eight combined touchdowns on the season.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Fantasy Football: A.J. Dillon’s time has come, while Austin Ekeler worries grow

Week 10 of the NFL season largely felt like another low scoring fantasy week. Either way, we march on as the fantasy playoffs continue to approach. So, let’s jump right into this week’s key takeaways. Worries about Austin Ekeler?... While a combined 26.1 fantasy points over the past two week...
NFL
Mount Olive Tribune

Chargers notch season-ending win

GRANTHAM – Mount Olive Middle School wrapped up its 2021 football campaign with a season-ending, 22-0 shutout over Grantham Middle School. Isaiah McCoy emerged as the Chargers’ offensive leader with two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Omar Soler Sanchez supplied a touchdown and completed a two-point conversion pass to Jose Tamayo. Zontavius...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
FanSided

3 most disappointing Vikings in their win over the Chargers

Who are a few Minnesota Vikings players that disappointed in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10?. The Minnesota Vikings went out west and came out with a hard-fought victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Vikings played very well on both sides of the ball and many players who don’t normally see a lot of action stepped up and contributed to the victory.
NFL
Daily Breeze

Austin Ekeler helps Chargers adjust with scoring frenzy versus Steelers

INGLEWOOD — Running back Austin Ekeler said this week that the Chargers needed to make counter adjustments to break out of their offensive funk. The Chargers adjusted Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers by getting wide receiver Mike Williams involved early, converting on third downs and quarterback Justin Herbert extending plays with his legs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Mike Williams: Nets game-winning TD

Williams caught five of six targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 41-37 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Williams had essentially been shut down for most of evening until the team's final possession, when Justin Herbert beautifully identified a corner blitz and lofted a pass to the big-bodied target, setting up a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown that put the Chargers on top for good. After a blazing start to the season, Williams has been directly tied down by the offensive struggles over the last four weeks. While Sunday's outing may look good on the surface, it took until the final drive for the 27-year-old to cross 50 yards receiving for just the second time since Week 5. Up next is a difficult matchup against a gamey Broncos secondary.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL DFS Picks Sunday Night Football: Austin Ekeler leads optimal DFS lineup

Whether you’re having a good fantasy football day or a bad one, if you’re a fan of DFS tournaments, there’s always a reason to watch Sunday Night Football. And tonight’s contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers could be a huge day for 6-7 players. My optimal Week 11 NFL DFS Sunday Night Football picks are listed below, plus a few cheap options for you bargain hunters.
NFL
NESN

Austin Ekeler Broke Through Six Steelers Defenders For Third TD Of Night

You would think after he scored two touchdowns, the Pittsburgh Steelers would try to make more of an effort with regards to stopping Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. And on what turned into Ekeler’s third score of the night, they got pretty close. But Ekeler caught a short...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect in big win

Hopkins made both field-goal attempts along with all five of his extra points in the 41-37 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. Hopkins was able to convert on a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, although the latter was initially missed before an offsides penalty allowed for a re-kick. The veteran kicker has now made all seven of his field-goal attempts since joining the Chargers.
NFL

