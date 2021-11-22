Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Four touchdowns in win

Williams caught five of six targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 41-37 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Williams had essentially been shut down for most of evening until the team's final possession, when Justin Herbert beautifully identified a corner blitz and lofted a pass to the big-bodied target, setting up a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown that put the Chargers on top for good. After a blazing start to the season, Williams has been directly tied down by the offensive struggles over the last four weeks. While Sunday's outing may look good on the surface, it took until the final drive for the 27-year-old to cross 50 yards receiving for just the second time since Week 5. Up next is a difficult matchup against a gamey Broncos secondary.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO