Herbert throws for 382 yards, Chargers hold off Steelers

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:17 remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 on Sunday night.

Los Angeles (6-4) had a 27-10 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Steelers (5-4-1) rallied to take a 37-34 lead on Chris Boswell’s 45-yard field goal with 3:24 left. Los Angeles took over at the 25 and scored four plays later when Williams was wide open and went untouched up the left sideline.

Herbert was 30 of 41 for 382 yards and three touchdowns. He had 90 yards rushing, which is the most by a Chargers quarterback in a game.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

