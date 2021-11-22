Downtown Dayton Partnership offering special bonus with purchase of ‘Downtown Dollars’

DAYTON — This holiday season, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special bonus for anyone who purchase Downtown Dollars.

Downtown Dollars is an e-gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton. Downtown Dollars e-gift cards are delivered via email or text message.

For a limited time, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchases, an extra $25 Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the buyer.

While the $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card does not expire, the $25 bonus cards expire if not used before Dec. 31, 2021.

“Our local, small businesses still need our help as we emerge from the pandemic, and Downtown Dollars are a great way to support them and keep your shopping small and local this holiday season,” Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said.

The promotion is limited to four Bonus Buys per customer.

The availability of $25 Bonus Buys are limited and only last while the Bonus Buys funds last.

More information about Downtown Dollars and how to purchase them can be found here.

