Wilmington, MA

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s DTG Launches Chef PowerStation, World’s Most Advanced Mobile Dining Services Station

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — DTG, the leading provider of industrial-strength battery-powered mobile workstations, today introduced the DTG Chef PowerStation, the industry’s most advanced battery-powered mobile carts for made-to-order cooking, continuous refrigeration and POS transactions. The stations were initially designed for Sodexo and rolled out to 11 key university campus sites to enable...

wilmingtonapple.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#World#Food Services#Business Models#Pepperdine University#Dtg#Pos#Lithium#Sodexo Campuses Benefit#Wheels#Powerstations#Curry College#Merrimack College#Brandeis University#University Of Missouri#Jackson State University#Creighton University#Saint Ambrose University
