ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Greater Swissydoodle Puppies

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable, happy, playful & full of life! Family raised with lots...

classmart.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scooby is a 1- to 2-year-old, 56-pound dog. He was surrendered on Sept. 30. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scooby does well with female dogs, but prefers to not share his home with male dogs. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the...
PETS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Full Of Life#Poodle#Tlc
taylorvilledailynews.com

Puppies Available For Adoption

Two puppies that were found near Pana are finally eligible for adoption. The two puppies were found ten days ago near a ditch and brought in to the Christian County Animal Shelter. The shelter had to wait ten days to see if anyone claimed them. Nobody has, so the puppies are up for adoption. Vince Harris, who is in charge of the shelter, spoke to Regional Radio News about what happened.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
dogster.com

Homeless Pet Numbers Rise

After record pet adoptions seen in the U.S. during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters are filling back up again. The increase in homeless pets is two-fold: a decrease in pet adoptions and an increase in animal intake numbers. According to Best Friends Animal Society and 24PetWatch, adoptions are down 3.7% overall in 2021.
PETS
keizertimes.com

Cat of the week

History: Buster is a domestic short hair dilute calico. She was found with two kittens who have since been adopted. She is also currently on medication. PREFERRED HOME: This cat does best in a quiet home with patient owners. She is shy at first but will eventually warm up.
PETS
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Comical Coco, a friend of dogs and kids

Meet Comical Coco, an adult chi mix, a 15-pound happy little guy who is reportedly great with other dogs and kids. Here’s what Stone’s friends at Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about him:. Meet Coco, a 4 year old chi mix who weighs about 15 pounds. This happy,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
SCNow

PET OF THE WEEK

Oliver is just one of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society. Oliver is just the best. This friendly, brawny boy loves to have a good time and adding humans or other doggies to the mix is just icing on the cake. Oliver has some heft and umph to him and would benefit from daily exercise/outings so a more active like-minded family to help keep him at his best would be an excellent match. He loves kids but because of his size and energy, he might knock them over accidentally if they are little. Oliver is a 5-year-old bully mix and weighs 58 pounds.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
kfgo.com

Puppy love: How pet parents cope with costs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Pamela Keniston sits down to do her monthly budget, she has a new element to account for these days. Hint: Short blonde fur, barks fiercely at bunnies and goes by the name of Zuzu. The lovable “supermutt” – a mix of Yorkie, Maltese, Chihuahua and...
PETS
Cleveland Daily Banner

Pets at the SPCA

MEET BAILEE. With a smile like his, what's not to love. Bailee is an energetic, eager to please 2-year-old pup who is looking for a home with folks who lead an active lifestyle. He was brought into the SPCA of Bradley County’s care because his owner was moving and Bailee wasn't able to go. Bailee is pretty much a puppy in a dog body. His absolute favorite thing to do is car rides. He is currently working with our team on basic manners, and is a fast learner and very treat motivated! Bailee has been in our care for over 3 months, and as much as we love him we want nothing more than to see him in a loving home. Since he is a longtime resident, his adoption fee has been reduced to $30. You can visit Bailee Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
recordgazette.net

Residents volunteer their dogs for the greater good

Two beautiful puppies were turned in to Guide Dogs of the Desert (GDD) last weekend for advanced training to become service dogs for the blind or visually impaired. The training will take about six months before the dogs will be matched with their new handlers. The matched pairs will live together at the GDD campus in Whitewater for 28 days of intense training to learn how to work as a team.
WHITEWATER, CA
fox7austin.com

LIVE PUPPY CAM: Puppies to become service dogs for people with disabilities

Canine Companions has launched a live puppy cam to spread a little joy as we get ready for the holiday season! The live stream will allow viewers to watch a litter of five-week-old puppies as they train to become service dogs for people with disabilities. The live puppy cam will be up every...
ANIMALS
johnstonsunrise.net

Animal Talk - Puppies!

PUPPIES!! If you've been in search of a puppy then here you go! The EGAPL Heart of RI has a litter of adorable pups that are four months old and ready to join loving homes! This little guy is Count Chocula, just look at that face! You can visit the shelter at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI during their open business hours: Wednesday 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Please visit their website for more information at www.heartofri.org These puppies will be adopted quickly so be sure to check them out!
CRANSTON, RI
hamlethub.com

Pug Dumped in a box at SPCA and needs your help

Although this isn't the first time someone has abandoned an animal at our doors, it still hurts our hearts every time it happens. To leave a helpless senior dog in a cardboard box, like Charlie, a blind and deaf pug, is absolutely heartbreaking. There wasn't even a blanket inside to keep him comfortable and warm while he waited to be rescued, as he lay inside, scared and confused.
PETS
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
Daily Reflector

A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday. The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females. “Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had...
ANIMALS
localsyr.com

Petsavers: This loving kitten is looking for her fur-ever home

(WSYR-TV)– Grace is a domestic shorthair mix kitten. She also goes by Gracie! She’s currently living at Kitteycorner of CNY Inc. The shelter describes her as friendly, outgoing, loving, and affectionate. Grace was pregnant when she was rescued and she gave birth to a kitten at the shelter, but they say they do not need to be adopted together.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy