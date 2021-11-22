Greater Swissydoodle Puppies

MEET BAILEE. With a smile like his, what's not to love. Bailee is an energetic, eager to please 2-year-old pup who is looking for a home with folks who lead an active lifestyle. He was brought into the SPCA of Bradley County’s care because his owner was moving and Bailee wasn't able to go. Bailee is pretty much a puppy in a dog body. His absolute favorite thing to do is car rides. He is currently working with our team on basic manners, and is a fast learner and very treat motivated! Bailee has been in our care for over 3 months, and as much as we love him we want nothing more than to see him in a loving home. Since he is a longtime resident, his adoption fee has been reduced to $30. You can visit Bailee Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO