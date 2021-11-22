Governor John Bel Edwards to attend ribbon cutting ceremony in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the I-10 widening project from I-49 to Breaux Bridge.
The Governor’s schedule includes him arriving in the Hub City at 10 a.m. for the event located at 3225 Louisiana Avenue.
Later that afternoon, the governor will hold a press conference with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter for a housing announcement for people affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the May floods.
