Governor John Bel Edwards to attend ribbon cutting ceremony in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the I-10 widening project from I-49 to Breaux Bridge.

The Governor’s schedule includes him arriving in the Hub City at 10 a.m. for the event located at 3225 Louisiana Avenue.

Later that afternoon, the governor will hold a press conference with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter for a housing announcement for people affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the May floods.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.