ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m.: 112121

WOOD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY We’ll start the work week with a breezy and cool day. There...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Season Snowfall – Ahead of Last Year (which is not saying much).

Here’s a look at snowfall so far this season (all in the month of November). The least snowfall has been at Lake Michigan, where a little added warmth from the lake brought a mix of rain and snow when areas farther inland were seeing mostly or all snow. Kalamazoo is up to 7.7″ for the season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Storm Team 8 Forecast#Wnw
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Freeze Warnings in place tonight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ve got a cold night ahead of us, and that means we have to talk about some warnings and advisories. Much of the viewing area is under a Freeze Warning (purple shade) from 11 PM tonight to 7 AM Tuesday. That means you should bring in those fragile plants and your precious pets. Besides the chance of a light freeze, expect frost to form on some objects. Those under the Freeze Warning are expected to drop into the low and middle 30s.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warm conditions ahead for your Monday

Throw on a jacket and grab those sunglasses as you're heading out the door Monday morning. We have brisk temperatures to start the day, but will end up sunny and warm for your Monday afternoon. We'll get even warmer mid week. A modest drop in temperatures and the potential for showers will finally return for your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - A Gusty And Warmer End To November Tuesday

We had quiet, beautiful weather in northern California on the final Monday of November. A disturbance will strengthen the northerly valley breeze tonight, and Tuesday afternoon will be gusty and warmer in the valley. Some of our higher valleys had stubborn low clouds and fog this morning and afternoon, and there will be a chance of that tonight and early tomorrow, too. The valley and foothills can expect a northerly breeze to pick up tonight, which will keep overnight lows slightly warmer. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy to windy and warmer. Highs will range from the 60s in the mountains and foothills to the 70s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warm start to your work week

Be prepared for a somewhat brisk morning and another very warm afternoon ahead in your Monday forecast across northern California. High pressure off the coast and another ridge just off to our east will continue to dominate our weather pattern early this week. We do have an area of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia to our north, but we are not expecting to see much, if any, impact from that in our region. Clear to mostly clear skies are being observed for the start of your Monday morning, and our winds are mostly light out of the northeast. There will be potential for some fog development early today, but the biggest impacts will likely stay to our south. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30's to mid 40's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Monday morning. We'll have light winds out of the north for most of our region through the day, and will end up with well above average high temperatures for your Monday afternoon. Valley areas are projected to top out in the upper 60's to lower 70's, foothill areas will end up in the mid to upper 60's, and our mountain areas will have high temperatures in the mid 50's to mid 60's this afternoon. Winds will mostly stay light tonight, and the potential for fog will return this evening through early Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy