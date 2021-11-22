Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m.: 112121

Be prepared for a somewhat brisk morning and another very warm afternoon ahead in your Monday forecast across northern California. High pressure off the coast and another ridge just off to our east will continue to dominate our weather pattern early this week. We do have an area of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia to our north, but we are not expecting to see much, if any, impact from that in our region. Clear to mostly clear skies are being observed for the start of your Monday morning, and our winds are mostly light out of the northeast. There will be potential for some fog development early today, but the biggest impacts will likely stay to our south. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30's to mid 40's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Monday morning. We'll have light winds out of the north for most of our region through the day, and will end up with well above average high temperatures for your Monday afternoon. Valley areas are projected to top out in the upper 60's to lower 70's, foothill areas will end up in the mid to upper 60's, and our mountain areas will have high temperatures in the mid 50's to mid 60's this afternoon. Winds will mostly stay light tonight, and the potential for fog will return this evening through early Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO