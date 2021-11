TUPELO - The Tupelo Children’s Mansion (TCM) needs help to provide a good holiday season to the 75 children currently in their care. The mission of TCM is “to offer hope through the love of Jesus Christ to orphaned or disadvantaged children by providing their physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and educational needs... contributing to their health, security and happiness, and equipping them to lead productive lives,” according to the TCM website. It also cares for children whose families may be good but are in a season where they need help.

TUPELO, MS ・ 11 DAYS AGO