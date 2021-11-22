Transactions & Financings: Five Star/Diversified Complete 107-Community Transition Plan; Acts Partners With Willow Valley

How Massachusetts General Brigham increased women researchers’ participation in innovation activities. In November 2019, Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) was the largest recipient of National Institutes of Health funding in the world. The Innovation Office, led by Chief Innovation Officer Chris Coburn, sought to capitalize on that funding – with the goal of commercializing research done at the hospital to generate revenue and improve patient care. But CEO Anne Klibanski and other key stakeholders had a serious concern: although women comprised approximately 40 percent of the medical researchers and physicians at MGB, the percentage of women participating in innovation activities lagged behind.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO