Transactions & Financings: Five Star/Diversified Complete 107-Community Transition Plan; Acts Partners With Willow Valley

By Nick Andrews
 7 days ago

Acts Retirement Services and Willow Valley Communities have forged a strategic alliance, aligning two of the largest nonprofit senior living and care organizations in the United States. Acts, headquartered near Philadelphia, ranked as the third-largest multi-site senior living nonprofit on the 2021 LeadingAge/Ziegler 200, with more than 9,500 units...

MyChesCo

$1.2 Billion American Rescue Act-Funded Plan Announced to Serve Pennsylvanians in Their Communities

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced the spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth, allowing more Pennsylvanians the access to critical services in their communities. The temporary funding enhancement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sfvbj.com

Bahamon Joins Valley Community Healthcare

Paula Bahamon, a leader in the local business community, has joined Valley Community Healthcare as its development director. Her first day was Monday. She replaces Judi Rose, the vice president and chief development officer, who will retire at the end of the year after 22 years at the nonprofit health care provider based in North Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lancaster Farming

Dries Orchards Transitions to the Next Generation and Diversifies Operations

What started out as a small apple orchard business by Ken and Mary Jo Dries outside of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, has blossomed over its six-decade-long history. The farm business is now in the process of transitioning to the Dries’ nephew John Bzdil as business manager and son-in-law Michael Stahl as field manager.
SUNBURY, PA
Houston Chronicle

Five Corners community leaders, EPA announce mobility improvement plans for southwest Houston

Community leaders in southwest Houston announced plans Thursday to improve mobility in the Five Corners neighborhood and surrounding communities, the result of a monthslong study conducted jointly with the Environmental Protection Agency. The “Emerging Mobility” plan is meant to provide residents of southwest Houston with other options for transportation besides...
HOUSTON, TX
Lancaster Online

Willow Valley to form alliance with nation's 3rd biggest nonprofit senior-living provider

Willow Valley Communities is forming an alliance with the nation’s third-largest nonprofit provider of senior living to enhance Willow Valley’s already robust operations, it was announced Tuesday. The county’s biggest senior-living provider and Acts Retirement Services of Fort Washington, Montgomery County, said their strategic alliance also will make it possible...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
hbr.org

Can Massachusetts General Brigham Diversify Its Community of Innovators?

How Massachusetts General Brigham increased women researchers’ participation in innovation activities. In November 2019, Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) was the largest recipient of National Institutes of Health funding in the world. The Innovation Office, led by Chief Innovation Officer Chris Coburn, sought to capitalize on that funding – with the goal of commercializing research done at the hospital to generate revenue and improve patient care. But CEO Anne Klibanski and other key stakeholders had a serious concern: although women comprised approximately 40 percent of the medical researchers and physicians at MGB, the percentage of women participating in innovation activities lagged behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spglobal.com

Actionable Initiatives to Transition the Black Community Into the Future of Work

S&P Global partnered with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) to host a symposium focused on the future of work as it relates to new technologies and automation, and their effect on the Black community. The symposium assembled relevant thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders from various sectors to ideate actionable initiatives that corporations, grassroots organizations, and educational institutions can implement to support individuals in the Black community become more resilient to changes in the workplace.
SOCIETY
Springfield Business Journal

Community partners offering vaccine incentives

Community Foundation of the Ozarks Inc., the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Springfield Public Schools are partnering on a COVID-19 vaccine event with incentives for participants. The Finish Strong 417 Winter Vaccine Events are being held, in part, to immunize children over 5 years old after the age group recently...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Lifespace To Raise Wages Across Enterprise By Total Of $17 Million

Lifespace Communities is boosting pay rates across its portfolio of 14 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) over the next two months, with many of its 3,600 employees seeing double-digit percent increases. As a result, the nonprofit organization will pay out $17 million more in wages in 2022, compared to this...
ADVOCACY
Daily Northwestern

Evanston to hear community input on ADA Transition Plan Update

Evanston will host an open house on the Accessibility is Freedom: Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan Update. Community members can share input on the update on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Levy Senior Center. Steps to update Evanston’s ADA Transition Plan began in September when the city partnered with Altura Solutions, a Texas-based company that specializes in helping spaces adhere with ADA regulations, to create a new plan to enhance accessibility citywide. The last update was in 2012.
EVANSTON, IL
Santa Monica Mirror

Five Tips for Transitioning Into Retirement

Retirement marks the end of a chapter in your career and the start of a new lifestyle. This unique transition can bring a myriad of emotions, most commonly ones of excitement and apprehension. If you’re pondering retiring in the next year or so, here are five tips to help you transition smoothly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Public Radio

Bringing racial equity into transit planning for the Chicago region

Transit has long been designed to support the white American work commute, but what if transit was planned with a focus on racial and social equity and rider utility? Reset explores how President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package can push Illinois to commit to regional transit planning through an equity lens.
POLITICS
Times Union

Schenectady schools partners with colleges to diversify teaching staff

SCHENECTADY – In the city school district, where students of color make up roughly 80 percent of the student body, the teaching staff is overwhelmingly white. Part of the goal of the newly announced ‘Grow Your Own’ pathway program is to help balance out those numbers and diversify Schenectady schools' workforce of teachers to better reflect the student body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Senior Living Construction Rebound Begins, Capital Sources Eager But Cautious

After a halt in the development and construction of new projects in senior housing during the pandemic, growth is back — with investors and operators navigating economic challenges in order to seize demographic opportunities. That’s according to data and insights shared during Senior Housing News’ recent BUILD conference in Chicago.
CONSTRUCTION

