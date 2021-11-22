Transactions & Financings: Five Star/Diversified Complete 107-Community Transition Plan; Acts Partners With Willow Valley
Acts Retirement Services and Willow Valley Communities have forged a strategic alliance, aligning two of the largest nonprofit senior living and care organizations in the United States. Acts, headquartered near Philadelphia, ranked as the third-largest multi-site senior living nonprofit on the 2021 LeadingAge/Ziegler 200, with more than 9,500 units...seniorhousingnews.com
