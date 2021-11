The Raiders are completely imploding and that was fully evident in how poorly they played in a blowout loss to the Bengals. It’s been a long season for the Las Vegas Raiders, particularly off the field. At one point, though, it seemed as if the franchise might be weathering the storm when it came to the games on the field. That, however, has started to change for the worse — and much so.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO