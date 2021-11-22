ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 21st

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcuG7_0d3bnoEM00

The cold front has moved through the state, and temperatures are starting to fall in the Concho Valley. Highs today got up the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s across the region.

Tomorrow, skies will clear as we go into the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side.

Tuesday, winds will turn out of the south and increase with some gust getting up to 30 MPH. Those southerly winds will also allow temperatures to begin to creep back up into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday another warm and windy day ahead of the cold front expected to arrive late and overnight into Thursday morning. Some isolated rain chances will be possible with the cold front but the Texas coastal region will see greater chance for rain if you plan to travel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast

It's been cold this morning with some lows in the 30s! We'll warm up into the low 60s this afternoon, and we'll see more cloud cover later today. Scattered showers will likely move in late tonight into Sunday morning. Here's the latest forecast. Light freeze possible; showers return Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 28th

Warmer temperatures and clear skies expected for the next couple of days. Afternoon highs got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies for the Concho Valley. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s for the coldest night for the week ahead. Monday, much of the same as high […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst Evening Forecast#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

We ended the holiday weekend on a cool and quiet note. All in all, not a bad weekend in terms of weather. We’ve got even better weather ahead as we slip out of November and head into December. For tonight, we’ll find clear and chilly conditions. Temperatures will fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 28th

Another beautiful day as mild offshore winds continue to keep us under classic Fall conditions. Highs today remained well above normal and will likely stay that way for Monday. Could see some patchy coastal fog in areas where the offshore winds don't quite reach the coastline. Otherwise expect another sunny gorgeous day with highs in the 70's and even 80's once again.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 29th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have clear skies in the region. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise expected at 7:23 today. Through the morning hours, we will have sunny skies. Winds will pick up a slight bit, eventually coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the low 70s by the late morning hours. Later this afternoon, we will still have sunny skies around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. Winds will be a bit more on the light side, coming from the southwest and then the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to have an increase in clouds through most of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the region. Temperatures will pick back up to the 70s for highs and winds will come mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into the middle of this week, we will have mostly cloudy skies starting Wednesday. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler in the day and a bit warmer for the evening hours. Spotty showers could develop around the region sporadically, but chances of getting said showers is very low. Heading closer to the weekend, we will have more sunshine and temperatures will be a bit warmer, getting closer to the 80s as we head into the first few days of December. Another chance of spotty showers could occur on Sunday as well, but again, chances of getting rain are less likely. We will also end the next weekend with more cloud cover.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE Sunday November 28 2021

We reached the upper 60s today with blue skies and quiet conditions. A high pressure has settle over us, allowing nice weather and reduced rainfall. Winds were not as breezy today. Tonight we will take a slow step towards the 50s, then the 40s by 9 p.m. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the mid […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO
KRIS 6 News

Cool today, but warmer later this week

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather forecast and result in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the next several days. Surface high pressure will move east of us and will result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 29th

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have plenty of sunshine for the region. To start our afternoon hours off, we will have a light breeze coming from the southwest around 10-15 mph, then winds will decrease to 5-10 mph. Eventually, winds will shift a slight bit and come from the south by the early evening hours. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs today. Later tonight, we are looking to have clouds move into the region from the southwest. Temperatures will drop just to the 40s and winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Some areas will have partly cloudy skies while others will experience a bit more sunshine. Highs will be back in the 70s around the Concho Valley and winds will be coming in mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the middle of this week, we can expect more cloud cover coming in from the south. Temperatures will stick around in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are looking to develop around the region as we head into this Thursday and possibly early Friday morning. More sunshine for the Concho Valley this Saturday, and temperatures will be much warmer as well, reaching the upper 70s and some areas could feel the 80s for highs. To end the upcoming weekend, we will have more cloudy conditions with a few spotty showers developing once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild high of 58° on Sunday, our start to the work week is feeling rather chilly. Temperatures dropped a few degrees below normal on Monday, and they will top out in the mid to upper 40s. It’s the wind, though, that’s making it feel so harsh outside. Northwest winds are whipping across the state, packing speeds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts near 30 mph are possible. That means it will only feel like the upper 30s at the warmest point Monday. In the midst of partly sunny skies during the afternoon, don’t be surprised if a few...
MARYLAND STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy