ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Hills, KS

Stolen pig statue leaves Mission Hills neighborhood disgruntled

By Nathan Vickers
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivVuc_0d3bnOTa00

MISSION, KS (KCTV) --- Carolyn Patterson hoped the bronze sculpture in front of her house would inspire people passing through her neighborhood.

At the center of her circle drive, a winged piglet looks up at its mother perched atop a rock. It's a piece she and her husband, Bill, commissioned last fall, called "Dream Big."

"I think that's something we all should do," Patterson said.

The Pattersons own a hog wild collection of swine figurines and sculptures inside their house, too. They have collected them from all over the world.

"Some are trash and some are treasure," she said. "They all came to us because they struck our fancy and made us happy."

They installed the sculpture in September. It quickly drew attention from neighbors, epeciall kids.

Tyler and Hannah Tarpey, teenagers who live a few doors down, enjoy seeing it when their family drives or walks by nearly every day.

"We just thought it was funny. It was a random and a happy statue," Tyler said.

"I just liked how happy it was when we drove by it," added Hannah.

But earlier this week someone paid the pigs a visit in the middle of the night. The Pattersons' security cameras show someone jerking the 70 lb bronze piglet loose from its base, picking it up and carrying it to a nearby car.

News of the theft generated several angry Facebook and Nextdoor posts. On Sunday Carolyn posted a sign by the sculpture that says, "Please bring him back."

"It's not valuable to them," she said. "It's only valuable to me because it's something I love."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Biden: Strategy for omicron variant is vaccination, not shutdowns

President Biden on Monday said he will unveil his plan Thursday to tackle the new omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the strategy will not include more lockdowns. Instead, Biden plans to rely on vaccinations to combat the latest version of the virus to pose a serious threat. Speaking during a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CNN

Coronavirus variants: Here's what we know

(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Security Camera#Bronze Sculpture#Kctv#Pattersons
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

751K+
Followers
116K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy