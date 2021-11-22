Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

This will be a very short recap because it's 3:13 AM in your author's time zone. Michigan Basketball defeated UNLV 74-61 tonight in the first game of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, NV. The Wolverines again rode the sterling play of their two returning starters Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson, this time to victory in their first outing after Tuesday's loss to Seton Hall. Brooks and Dickinson combined for 35 points on 12-20 shooting, also notching a combined 10 rebounds and 4 assists. The other story on the evening was the continued solid play from Moussa Diabate, who chipped in 14 points, as well as 7 rebounds on 6-7 from the field, while providing stellar defense, which is quickly becoming a theme for the French freshman.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO