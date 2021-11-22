ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) -- Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on Sunday. Michael...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Baptist#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
semoball.com

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) -- Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines....
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice tied a career-high 23 points and Bucknell beat Rider 81-74. Andre Screen added 20 points for the Bison. Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs with a career-high 30 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Ings lifts Norfolk St. over William & Mary 91-74

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Christian Ings had a career-high 31 points as Norfolk State defeated William & Mary 91-74 on Tuesday night. Daryl Anderson had 11 points for Norfolk State (4-0), which earned its fourth straight win to open the season. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nyzaiah Chambers had 11 points.
NORFOLK, VA
semoball.com

Wright scores 29 to lift Marist over VMI 78-74 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday. Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points. Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wincountry.com

Wolverines bounce back with 74-61 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night. Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1). Clevon Brown added nine rebounds. Basheer Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2)....
BASKETBALL
tucsonpost.com

Eli Brooks' game-high 22 points lead No. 4 Michigan over UNLV, 74-61

Eli Brooks scored a game-high 22 points late Friday night as No. 4 Michigan moved into the finals of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, dumping scrappy UNLV 74-61. Hunter Dickinson added 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Moussa Diabate kicked in 14 points for the Wolverines (3-1). They will play Arizona on Sunday night in the championship game after the Wildcats held off Wichita State 82-78 in overtime in Friday night's first game.
MICHIGAN STATE
mgoblog.com

Michigan 74, UNLV 61

This will be a very short recap because it's 3:13 AM in your author's time zone. Michigan Basketball defeated UNLV 74-61 tonight in the first game of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, NV. The Wolverines again rode the sterling play of their two returning starters Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson, this time to victory in their first outing after Tuesday's loss to Seton Hall. Brooks and Dickinson combined for 35 points on 12-20 shooting, also notching a combined 10 rebounds and 4 assists. The other story on the evening was the continued solid play from Moussa Diabate, who chipped in 14 points, as well as 7 rebounds on 6-7 from the field, while providing stellar defense, which is quickly becoming a theme for the French freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
semoball.com

Holden lifts Towson over Penn 76-61

TOWSON, Md. (AP) -- Terry Nolan Jr. scored 25 points, Cam Holden had 20, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and Towson got past Penn 76-61 on Tuesday. Holden was 8 of 14 from the floor for Towson (3-2). Jordan Dingle had 21 points for the Quakers (3-5). Jonah Charles added...
TOWSON, MD
semoball.com

LaStrap scores 10 to lift IUPUI over Spalding 61-41

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Bakari LaStrap had 10 points off the bench to carry IUPUI to a 61-41 win over Spalding on Tuesday night. Azariah Seay had six rebounds for IUPUI (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nathan McClure added seven rebounds. Troy Amanor had 11 points for the...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday. Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11. Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy