AMAs 2021: Full list of winners, nominees and best performances

By Chuck Arnold
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy bands ruled at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night. From BTS — the South Korean sensation who performed twice and won three awards, including Artist of the Year — to a Battle of Boston between classic Beantown boy bands New Edition and New Kids on the Block, it...

thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Silk Sonic, BTS, and all the best 2021 AMAs performances

On Sunday night the 2021 American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B was the evening's host and managed to pack in 9 outfit changes as well as a great opening monologue. Winners on the night included BTS (Artist of the Year), Olivia Rodrigo (New Artist), Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Taylor Swift Among Grammy Nominees For Album Of The Year

We now know who will compete for the biggest prizes at this winter’s Grammys ceremony. The general field categories — otherwise known as the Big Four — are headlined by an Album Of The Year race that pits relative newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X against established stars like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber plus Grammy favorites like Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Also: Indie-world superstar Japanese Breakfast is up for Best New Artist! Check out the major categories below, and go here for the full list of nominees.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Best Dance Moments From ‘Best Dance Performance’ Nominee Chris Brown

When it comes to dancing, only a few could prove to be an even match for Grammy-award winner Chris Brown. The Virginia native’s ability to not only sing and write, but dance and dominate any stage he performs on as well, is a skillset only held by a few acts in the music industry. Backflips, front flips, you name it, and Chris has perhaps done it during a show twice, if not multiple times throughout his set.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

2022 Grammy nominations announced by the Recording Academy under new rules

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more vying for the year’s top honors. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined via virtual live stream by several celebrities and musicians to help announce the people who are nominated for Grammy awards at January’s 2022 show.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.” Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!) Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below: IM CRYING #JLoAMAs #jlo...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy Nomination Snubs: Kacey Musgraves, Drake Left Out of Major Categories

Kacey Musgraves’ potential 2022 Grammy nominations made headlines last month when it emerged that the Recording Academy had decided that her latest release, star-crossed, wasn’t eligible in the country albums category. In the wake of that decision, which prompted a strongly worded letter from the president of Universal Music Group Nashville, Musgraves only scored two nominations, neither of which was for star-crossed as an album. Musgraves has won six Grammys over the course of her career, including album of the year in 2018. Other artists who fared worse than expected as the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today include Drake,...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Winner’s List: 2021 American Music Awards [#AMAs]

The American Music Awards 2021 were held Sunday night (November 21) live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and – per usual – the ceremony had many-a-highlight thanks to jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Chloe Bailey, Silk Sonic, and many more (as we reported here).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Everything You Need to Know About the AMAs: The Presenters, The Performers, The Nominees, and More

On Sunday (Nov. 21), the 49th annual American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by rap superstar, Cardi B… and after nearly two years of the pandemic, quarantine, canceled tours, canceled festivals, world-record-breaking streaming accomplishments, hugely popular musical trends and a series of beloved releases, there’s going to be quite a bit of ground to cover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
