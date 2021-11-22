ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘It’s Really Heartwarming’: Minnesota National Guard Members Celebrate Homecoming

By Ren Clayton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooNOx_0d3bmRqK00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard’s C Battery, 1st Battalion and 194th Field Artillery Regiment will celebrate their return to Minnesota on Sunday.

“We were in charge of the land-based Phalanx weapons system. Our primary mission was defensive assets of our particular location,” explained 1 st Lieutenant Will Hermanson.

The mission may sound complicated.

“Any indirect fires toward a fob or a base, we would destroy,” stated 1 st Platoon Sergeant Dustin Olsen.

But the feeling when the Minnesota National Guard’s C Battery, 1st Battalion and 194th Field Artillery Regiment returned from Afghanistan and Iraq this summer, is one we can all empathize with.

“The tears are flowing, the hugs are happening, we saw kids running,” said Hermanson.

The welcome back continued formally Sunday in Alexandria.

“Coming home and see it culminate into one event like this it’s really heartwarming to see,” said C Battery Commander Capt. Tom Bowers. “This is why we’re in the military, this is why we serve.”

Sgt. Olsen came back from deployment and met his six-month-old son Everett for the first time.

“A lot of joy. You can do FaceTime videos and all that stuff but it only does so much,” said Olsen. “Having that first touch with him and my wife, very special to me.”

Many National guardsmen and women got back Sunday and started a new part of their lives.

“Reintegration with the family for me has been positive,” said Olsen.

At Sunday’s ceremony, a reminder was made for those who need to reach out for help adjusting back into civilian life.

“Part of being a soldier, part of being part of this team here is understanding when you’re under that stress and that you need help,” said Command Sergeant Major George Jenson.

An important day for those who serve.

“It’s something that veterans historically haven’t always had, so it’s really humbling to be a part of it,” said Olsen.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild Celebrates Native American Heritage Day With Special Jerseys

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — When the Minnesota Wild warmed up on the ice Friday, they traded their green for something blue: a special jersey to celebrate Minnesota’s Indigenous communities. The gear was designed in honor of National American Heritage Day. The reimagined logo includes four tipis along the Mississippi River to represent Dakota homesteads on the shoreline, and they are adorned with Mni Sota Makoce, Minnesota’s name in Dakota language meaning “the land where the waters reflect the skies.” “My ancestors would’ve never imagined this so to see these things and know what they represent for me and my people –...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

For Some Minnesotans, Dropping Off Turkey Dinners For Those In Need Is A Thanksgiving Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota organization raised more than $100,000 this year to put together Thanksgiving meals for those in need. Volunteers with Open Arms of Minnesota spent Thursday morning packing made-from-scratch turkey dinners for Minnesotans with life-threatening illnesses. For many of the volunteers, it was a Thanksgiving tradition. “I think over the last year we’ve realized how lonely some folks are,” said Corinna Gilbert, of Prior Lake. “They have been in their homes for so long, especially because of COVID, but also because of their illnesses, And this is just a way for us to say to them, hey,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Health Care Workers Reflect On Blessings While Working Thanksgiving Day: ‘A Lot Of Our Patients Are Going To Be Alone’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While many Minnesotans enjoy the comfort of family and friends this Thanksgiving, Dr. Jess Boland and nurse Mikayla Reimers are caring for people they barley know: sick patients inside our hospitals battling COVID and other critical illness and trauma. “It still hurts to try everything we can do for someone and have them get worse regardless of that,” said Boland, a critical care physician at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Boland is frank about the situation: It can feel demoralizing battling a pandemic that’s still persisting after 20 months. It’s stressful and challenging, she said, to establish boundaries...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Military Medical Teams Arrive In Minnesota To Help Overwhelmed Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An emergency military medical team is on the ground in Minneapolis in a battle against COVID-19, which is surging in Minnesota and fueling a crisis of critical care access in hospitals across the state. Two deployments from the U.S. Department of Defense are providing relief at Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. The aid comes as hospitals are at or near capacity as they grapple with the virus sickening patients and others with critical care needs. The way Hennepin County Medical Center measures acuity of care, known as the “case mix index,” is the highest it’s ever...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Ranked Nation’s Most Generous City

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the holiday season of giving, Minnesota’s largest city has been ranked the most generous city in the country. A recent study from LawnStarter compared 130 of the biggest cities in the United States, with key indicators including philanthropic behavior, share of donors, number of homeless shelters, and “even the number of locals who converted their Little Free Library into a food sharing box for hungry neighbors.” Minneapolis topped the list, just ahead of Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. St. Paul also fared well on the list, ranked No.7. Minneapolis stood out when looking at individual generosity rank (No. 1) and was among the top 25 cities when looking at community generosity (No. 22). Additionally, Minneapolis and St. Paul were tied for the largest share of residents who volunteer. Minneapolis also has the third-most amount of Free Little Library sharing boxes, according to the study. Read more about the study, and its methodology, here.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID, Gas Prices Causing More Minnesotans To Stay Home For Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As people pack their bags for Thanksgiving, the pandemic and gas prices are throwing a wrench in some travel plans. Even so, a spokesperson for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says the number of travelers Wednesday is expected to be about 33,000 people, around double what it was last year the day before Thanksgiving. Air travel across the board is up 80% since then. Many Minnesotans, like Tamyka Thomas, are staying closer to home. Thomas is choosing to spend the holiday with family in Hopkins instead of traveling to see relatives in Chicago or Atlanta. She says the prices at...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy