ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Herbert throws for 382 yards, Chargers hold off Steelers

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P3Ka_0d3bmBxw00
1 of 18

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had the uncanny knack of blowing double-digit leads and losing in the last minute.

Five of the Chargers’ six wins this season have been fourth-quarter comebacks. Last season, they lost five times when leading in the fourth.

“We had our best stuff at the end,” first-year coach Brandon Staley said. “I feel like we’ve shown real stuff through 10 games. I’m really proud of this group. This game was one of my favorites, for sure.”

Herbert is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards passing and have at least 90 yards rushing in the same game. He passed for 382 yards and rushed for 90, the most by a Chargers QB in a game.

“We did a great job moving the ball and answering back when we needed to,” said Herbert, who completed 30 of 41 passes. “It got a little too close for sure. We had our opportunities to put it away. The defense did a great job coming up with stops and then we put points up on what was a huge day for us.”

Los Angeles (6-4) had a 27-10 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Steelers (5-4-1) rallied to take a 37-34 lead on Chris Boswell’s 45-yard field goal with 3:24 left. Los Angeles took over at the 25 and scored four plays later when Herbert found Williams between the cornerback and safety. Williams, who had 97 yards on five catches, caught the ball at the Steelers 36-yard line and went untouched up the left sideline.

“We originally called an out route to Keenan, but the cornerback was covering the flat really hard. Justin told me to be ready. I was open and ran straight to the end zone,” said Williams, who had five receptions for 97 yards.

Austin Ekeler had a career-high four touchdowns and 115 scrimmage yards (65 receiving, 50 rushing). He’s the ninth player in the Super Bowl era with at least two rushing and two receiving scores in a game.

The Chargers generated 533 yards of offense, their fourth-most since 2000. It is also tied for the eighth-most the Steelers have allowed in a game in franchise history.

“I thought we had them,” said Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson, who had seven catches for 101 yards. “But it’s football. Stuff is going to happen, and we didn’t respond like we were supposed to.”

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Pittsburgh after missing last week’s game against Detroit because he tested positive for COVID-19. Najee Harris was held to 39 yards and a TD.

Roethlisberger described the challenges he had in trying to prepare over the past week.

“It is tough not getting practice perspectives, not watching practice from behind,” he said. “It’s different watching it on film at night. It’s definitely a different process, but we got through it.”

Two of Pittsburgh’s scores during its rally came off Chargers’ mistakes. Harris scored on a 1-yard run to get the Steelers to 27-20, four plays after Miles Killebrew blocked Ty Long’s punt and it rolled out of bounds at the LA 3.

Ekeler put the Chargers back up by two scores with his fourth score of the game before the Steelers scored 17 straight points to take the lead. Roethlisberger connected with Eric Ebron for a 5-yard TD to draw them ton 34-27. On the ensuing drive, Cameron Sutton picked off Herbert’s pass intended for Allen and returned it to the 10. Pat Freiermuth tied it three plays later on a 5-yard TD run.

After Williams’ go-ahead score, Pittsburgh took over at the 25. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and the Steelers eventually turned it over on downs at the 3, where the Chargers ran out the final 1:15.

FAST START

The Chargers scored on their first five possessions for the first time since 2017 against Washington. Ekeler ended three of the drives with TDs, and put Los Angeles on top 7-3 with a 6-yard carry off left tackle.

Ekeler extended the lead to 14-3 with 3:42 remaining in the second quarter with a 10-yard reception on a check-down from Herbert. His best play of the night though came on his third TD, when he took a screen from Herbert, juked Steelers’ cornerback James Pierre, broke a tackle by Terrell Edmunds and then dragged Taco Charlton the last 3 yards into the end zone to make it 24-10 three minutes into the third quarter.

“It was definitely a special night. I was able to take advantage of what I had in front of me and, you know, ended up getting it in the end zone,” he said.

QUESTIONABLE CALL

Heyward appeared to punch Josh Palmer and Herbert following Herbert’s 36-yard scramble. Officials called unnecessary roughness but did not eject Heyward.

In a pool report, Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson said “It just didn’t look like it rose to the level of a foul that would result in a disqualification.”

Heyward said there was nothing malicious and that “I don’t think that I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks more worse than it is in slow motion.”

Herbert said he did not take offense over the play.

INJURIES

Steelers: TE Eric Ebron couldn’t return with a knee injury. ... OL J.C. Hassenauer injured his pectoral muscle and will be re-evaluated. ... DB Arthur Maulet injured his neck and did not return, according to coach Mike Tomlin.

Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr. suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter. ... Assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett missed the game due to a non-COVID illness.

Steelers: At Cincinnati on Sunday.

Chargers: At Denver on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Former All-Pro Shawne Merriman tried to recruit Bill Cowher to coach Chargers, praises T.J. Watt, Najee Harris

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, we’re doing something different for this edition of “First Call.”. Former Chargers pass-rusher Shawne Merriman joined me for Friday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. The three-time All-Pro connected with us to preview Steelers-Chargers and to promote his “Lights Out Xtreme Fighting” platform.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Make Decision On Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be throwing to a familiar face this Sunday. The team just announced that tight end Thaddeus Moss has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. While there’s no guarantee that Moss will receive any playing time against the Steelers this weekend,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy