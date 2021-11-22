ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Runx3 is required for oncogenic Myc upregulation in p53-deficient osteosarcoma

By Shohei Otani
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteosarcoma (OS) in human patients is characterized by genetic alteration of TP53. Osteoprogenitor-specific p53-deleted mice (OS mice) have been widely used to study the process of osteosarcomagenesis. However, the molecular mechanisms responsible for the development of OS upon p53 inactivation remain largely unknown. In this study, we detected prominent RUNX3/Runx3 expression...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Dysregulation of iron homeostasis and methamphetamine reward behaviors in Clk1-deficient mice

Chronic administration of methamphetamine (METH) leads to physical and psychological dependence. It is generally accepted that METH exerts rewarding effects via competitive inhibition of the dopamine transporter (DAT), but the molecular mechanism of METH addiction remains largely unknown. Accumulating evidence shows that mitochondrial function is important in regulation of drug addiction. In this study,Â we investigated the role of Clk1, an essential mitochondrial hydroxylase for ubiquinone (UQ), in METH reward effects. We showed that Clk1+/âˆ’ mutation significantly suppressed METH-induced conditioned place preference (CPP), accompanied by increased expression of DAT in plasma membrane of striatum and hippocampus due to Clk1 deficiency-induced inhibition of DAT degradation without influencing de novo synthesis of DAT. Notably, significantly decreased iron content in striatum and hippocampus was evident in both Clk1+/âˆ’ mutant mice and PC12 cells with Clk1 knockdown. The decreased iron content was attributed to increased expression of iron exporter ferroportin 1 (FPN1) that was associated with elevated expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) in response to Clk1 deficiency both in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, we showed that iron played a critical role in mediating Clk1 deficiency-induced alteration in DAT expression, presumably via upstream HIF-1Î±. Taken together, these data demonstrated that HIF-1Î±-mediated changes in iron homostasis are involved in the Clk1 deficiency-altered METH reward behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Expert consensus on the clinical application of recombinant adenovirus human p53 for head and neck cancers

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2021) Cite this article. The first gene therapy product, recombinant adenovirus human p53 (rAd-p53), has been approved by CFDA since 2013. During these years, most of the clinical trials and the relevant basic research were carried out by Chinese oncologists. Gendicine was proved to be a safe and promising gene therapy drug for patients who suffered from head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The basic therapeutic theories of gene therapy were totally different from the traditional ones, such as surgeries or radio- and chemotherapy, and the evaluation of treatment outcomes should also be changed simultaneously. However, there still existed a lot of misunderstandings about gene therapy, which resulted in improper administration, insufficient dosage calculation, and treatment cycles, and the treatment outcomes were unsatisfactory, especially for inexperienced oncologists or hospitals. Therefore, we will provide some practical guidance here on the gene therapy of rAd-p53 based on our previous research and experience, which focused on the basic theories and clinical issues, to answer the questions arising during the clinical of gene therapy and to accelerate the development of gene therapy for the benefit of patients bearing malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis of the regulation of the normal and oncogenic methylation of nucleosomal histone H3 Lys36 by NSD2

Dimethylated histone H3 Lys36 (H3K36me2) regulates gene expression, and aberrant H3K36me2 upregulation, resulting from either the overexpression or point mutation of the dimethyltransferase NSD2, is found in various cancers. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structure of NSD2 bound to the nucleosome. Nucleosomal DNA is partially unwrapped, facilitating NSD2 access to H3K36. NSD2 interacts with DNA and H2A along with H3. The NSD2 autoinhibitory loop changes its conformation upon nucleosome binding to accommodate H3 in its substrate-binding cleft. Kinetic analysis revealed that two oncogenic mutations, E1099K and T1150A, increase NSD2 catalytic turnover. Molecular dynamics simulations suggested that in both mutants, the autoinhibitory loop adopts an open state that can accommodate H3 more often than the wild-type. We propose that E1099K and T1150A destabilize the interactions that keep the autoinhibitory loop closed, thereby enhancing catalytic turnover. Our analyses guide the development of specific inhibitors of NSD2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trib1 deficiency causes brown adipose respiratory chain depletion and mitochondrial disorder

Tribbles homolog 1 (TRIB1) belongs to the Tribbles family of pseudokinases, which plays a key role in tumorigenesis and inflammation. Although genome-wide analysis shows that TRIB1 expression is highly correlated with blood lipid levels, the relationship between TRIB1 and adipose tissue metabolism remains unclear. Accordingly, the aim of the present study was to explore the role of TRIB1 on mitochondrial function in the brown adipose tissue (BAT). Trib1-knockout mice were established using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 technology. The metabolic function of the BAT was induced by a Î²3-adrenoceptor agonist and the energy metabolism function of mitochondria in the BAT of mice was evaluated. Trib1-knockout mice exhibited obesity and impaired BAT thermogenesis. In particular, Trib1 knockout reduced the ability of the BAT to maintain body temperature, inhibited Î²3-adrenoceptor agonist-induced thermogenesis, and accelerated lipid accumulation in the liver and adipose tissues. In addition, Trib1 knockout reduced mitochondrial respiratory chain complex III activity, produced an imbalance between mitochondrial fusion and fission, caused mitochondrial structural damage and dysfunction, and affected heat production and lipid metabolism in the BAT. Conversely, overexpression of Trib1 in 3T3-L1 adipocytes increased the number of mitochondria and improved respiratory function. These findings support the role of Trib1 in regulating the mitochondrial respiratory chain and mitochondrial dynamics by affecting mitochondrial function and thermogenesis in the BAT.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Cancer Syndrome#Oncogene#Iarc#Genomics Data
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Gene expression profiling in peripheral blood lymphocytes for major depression: preliminary cues from Chinese discordant sib-pair study

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01665-4, published online 19 October 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The South China Normal University-Panyu Central Hospital Joint Laboratory of Basic and Translational Medical Research actually belongs to the Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital. Therefore, "Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital" should be added to this affiliation. The corresponding author Hui Xiang is also a professor in the Joint Laboratory and in this study, and Hui Xiang is on duty as the professor in the Joint Laboratory. Therefore, the first affiliation should be added with it.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Ankle-brachial index and ocular diseases in a Russian population

To assess potential associations between the ankle-brachial blood pressure index (ABI) and ocular disorders. In the population-based cross-sectional Russian Ural Eye and Medical Study including 5,899 (80.5%) out of 7328 eligible participants aged 40+ years, the participants underwent a series of ocular and medical examinations including measurement of ABI. Results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Aumolertinib is effective in NSCLC

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, EGFR tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have become the standard-of-care treatment for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harbouring EGFR alterations. However, ~60% of those who receive first or second-generation EGFR TKIs develop the EGFRT790M mutation, which confers acquired resistance. Now, data from the APOLLO trial show that the novel third-generation EGFR TKI aumolertinib is efficacious in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

MPL S505C enhances driver mutations at W515 in essential thrombocythemia

Pathological activation of the thrombopoietin receptor (TPOR/MPL) drives a significant percentage of two of the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), essential thrombocythemia (ET), and myelofibrosis (MF). The single pass helical transmembrane domain of the receptor anchors it to the cell surface and the importance of this domain in controlling the activation of the receptor is evident from both biochemical studies [1, 2] and the identification of several important activating mutations in this region [3,4,5,6]. Mutations at the juxtamembrane residue W515 and the transmembrane variant S505N constitute the most common MPL mutations identified in MPN and have been functionally characterized as drivers of pathological activation. However, rarer variants are also found in this region, as well as secondary variants of unknown functional significance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Methylated (âˆ’)-epigallocatechin 3-O-gallate potentiates the effect of split vaccine accompanied with upregulation of Toll-like receptor 5

Split-virus vaccine serves as a major countermeasure against influenza virus, but its effectiveness and protective action are not complete. We previously demonstrated the effect of Benifuuki, a green tea cultivar in Japan, on enhancing the split-virus vaccine"“elicited immune response. However, little is known about the detail mechanisms. Here, we show that EGCG3"Me intake significantly potentiated the vaccine-elicited hemagglutination inhibition titer increase. Flow cytometry analysis revealed the increased Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) expression after EGCG3"Me treatment in lamina propria dendritic cells (LPDCs) and macrophages, which play crucial roles in the humoral immune system. TLR5 expression correlated with the level of interleukin-6 (IL-6)/C"“C chemokine type receptor 5, which are important mediators of the humoral immunity. Taken together, In vivo and ex vivo studies showed that EGCG3"Me potentiated the split-virus vaccine"“elicited immune response accompanied with the upregulation of TLR5 in intestine and splenocyte macrophages.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A general strategy for C(sp)"“H functionalization with nucleophiles using methyl radical as a hydrogen atom abstractor

Photoredox catalysis has provided many approaches to C(sp3)"“H functionalization that enable selective oxidation and C(sp3)"“C bond formation via the intermediacy of a carbon-centered radical. While highly enabling, functionalization of the carbon-centered radical is largely mediated by electrophilic reagents. Notably, nucleophilic reagents represent an abundant and practical reagent class, motivating the interest in developing a general C(sp3)"“H functionalization strategy with nucleophiles. Here we describe a strategy that transforms C(sp3)"“H bonds into carbocations via sequential hydrogen atom transfer (HAT) and oxidative radical-polar crossover. The resulting carbocation is functionalized by a variety of nucleophiles-including halides, water, alcohols, thiols, an electron-rich arene, and an azide-to effect diverse bond formations. Mechanistic studies indicate that HAT is mediated by methyl radical-a previously unexplored HAT agent with differing polarity to many of those used in photoredox catalysis-enabling new site-selectivity for late-stage C(sp3)"“H functionalization.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy