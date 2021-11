Novak Djokovic will be up against Casper Ruud in the group stage of the 2021 ATP Finals. Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world while Ruud is the World No.8. Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic has been the best player this season. The Serbian machine won the Australian Open at the start of the season and had an exceptional clay court season, where he defeated the Rafael Nadal enroute his second triumph at Roland Garros. He was virtually unchallenged and won his 20th major at Wimbledon and was just a match away from completing a historic calendar slam at Flushing Meadows where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO