The key for Patrick Mahomes to be Patrick Mahomes again? To not think the sky is falling. “The last few weeks,” Mahomes said after playing like Mahomes again Sunday night in Kansas City’s 41-14 rout of the reeling Raiders, “motivated me more to come in and work and practice even better. I mean, whenever you’re not having the success that you’re used to having, all you can do is come to practice and have a better day than you did the day before. I think the biggest thing for me was as a whole team—offense, defense, everybody, special teams—everybody came into practice and really just executed. We shot ourselves in the foot the whole year with turnovers and penalties. We just came in and kept correcting those things.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO