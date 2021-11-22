Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Role increases Sunday

There’s no better NFL regular-season Sunday than when the Cowboys comfortably win the early game. The hot dogs with the bad buns I ate at the start of the third quarter retroactively taste better. Mexico losing 2-0 to the United States in a World Cup Qualifier and UTEP taking a ridiculous loss at UNT feel like they happened a month ago instead of Friday and Saturday night, respectively. When the Cowboys win early, especially in a blowout, you can enjoy the rest of the day’s games without trying to figure out why they lost. Or you can simply not watch anymore football and, like me, watch the entertaining garbage on TLC—90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and, after that, I Love A Momma’s Boy—to fulfill the weekly quota of yelling at the television when the Cowboys give you no drama. When the Cowboys win, it feels like God added a few extra hours to the weekend. Conversely, on the Sundays when they lose, it feels like a few extra hours were added to the work week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO