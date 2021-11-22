ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Role increases Sunday

Gallup caught five of 10 targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to Kansas City. With...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys’ Trysten Hill suspended for throwing punch after Thanksgiving game

Tempers flared following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, and Trysten Hill’s actions during the scrum will cost him two games. The NFL announced on Monday that Hill has been suspended two games for throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. In the press release, the league noted that Hill “waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line.”
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Cowboys Preview: Sunday Shootout?

Sunday is arguably the most exciting game of the year on the 2021 schedule of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dallas Cowboys come to town for a matchup that features two of the league’s most exciting offenses. Meanwhile, each defense has become no slouch over the course of the last month or so.
Dallas Sports Focus

Rank'Em: 10 Best Cowboys From Sunday's Win

When the Cowboys get a 40-point win – something that hasn't happened in over 20 years – there are lots of game balls to throw around. We've offered our share of praise, finding the best players in the Cowboys' 43-3 win over the Falcons. But there were some surprise members...
dmagazine.com

The Cowboys Gave Us a Drama-Free Sunday. About Damn Time.

There’s no better NFL regular-season Sunday than when the Cowboys comfortably win the early game. The hot dogs with the bad buns I ate at the start of the third quarter retroactively taste better. Mexico losing 2-0 to the United States in a World Cup Qualifier and UTEP taking a ridiculous loss at UNT feel like they happened a month ago instead of Friday and Saturday night, respectively. When the Cowboys win early, especially in a blowout, you can enjoy the rest of the day’s games without trying to figure out why they lost. Or you can simply not watch anymore football and, like me, watch the entertaining garbage on TLC—90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and, after that, I Love A Momma’s Boy—to fulfill the weekly quota of yelling at the television when the Cowboys give you no drama. When the Cowboys win, it feels like God added a few extra hours to the weekend. Conversely, on the Sundays when they lose, it feels like a few extra hours were added to the work week.
fox4kc.com

Historic trophy at stake in Sunday’s game between Cowboys and Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not the Super Bowl Trophy. It’s not even the Lamar Hunt Trophy. But the winner of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs does have some hardware up for grabs. It’s called the Preston Road Trophy. If you’ve never heard of it,...
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Out Sunday, and Week 12, too

Cooper (illness), who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after testing positive for the virus, won't be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs nor the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders in Week 12 due to his status as an unvaccinated player, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
