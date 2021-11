Alabama heads to the SEC championship game against Georgia in an unfamiliar position: The Crimson Tide are underdogs for the first time in a long time. Alabama (11-1) began the week as a consensus 6.5-point underdog to the top-ranked Bulldogs (12-0). Barring dramatic line movement, the Tide will be underdogs for the first time since Oct. 3, 2015, when Alabama was a 1-point underdog at Georgia. Alabama won that game 38-10 and would be favored in its next 92 games.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO