A California driver has filed the first report of a crash involving the use of Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta software to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The anonymous account says the Model Y was taking a left turn and drove into the wrong lane, where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver claims to have tried to take over but said "the car by itself took control and forced itself into the incorrect lane creating an unsafe manner putting everyone involved at risk."

BREA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO